Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Split One Month After SAG Awards Appearance

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino, who also works as Gaga's acting agent at CAA, have ended their engagement. A rep for the Star is Born star confirmed to People that the couple has called off their engagement, which Gaga officially confirmed in October of last year . Another source tells the site that "relationships sometimes end" in regards to their two-year romance. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Gaga for additional comment.