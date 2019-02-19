Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Split One Month After SAG Awards Appearance

Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino, who also works as Gaga's acting agent at CAA, have ended their engagement. A rep for the Star is Born star confirmed to People that the couple has called off their engagement, which Gaga officially confirmed in October of last year. Another source tells the site that "relationships sometimes end" in regards to their two-year romance. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Gaga for additional comment.
Carino and Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) started dating in 2017, after Gaga's 2016 split from fiancé Taylor Kinney. The couple became Instagram official in October of that year, and only recently started appearing on red carpets together. At Elle's Women in Hollywood event last year, Gaga directly thanked Carino as her "fiancé."
"Thank you to all the loved ones in my life," Gaga said at the event. "Everyone at table five. My fiancé, Christian. All the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day."
They later appeared at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards side-by-side. A source tells People, "It just didn’t work out."
Gaga notably did not have Carino by her side at the Grammy Awards this month where she performed her hit song "Shallow" as Ally as Gag which many felt was an indicator that something was up. The actress and singer also opted to share a photo of her new A Star is Born tattoo on Valentine's Day,
