Lady Gaga Is Back To Blonde For The SAG Awards

The Dior dress and gold jewels screamed sophistication, but the cherry on top of her retro look was the small dot just under the lashline of Gaga's right eye. Loyal fans know that Gaga's beauty mark was not made by a dot of eyeliner — or any other makeup product for that matter — the mole is God-given. (Although it does seem like she exaggerated her natural beauty mark a bit for the SAG Awards red carpet.)