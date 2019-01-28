Lady Gaga Is Back To Blonde For The SAG Awards

Just when we thought Lady Gaga had peaked early in award show season — showing up at the Golden Globes dressed as Cinderella — she shut down the red carpet once again at this year's SAG Awards.
Gracing the carpet as a best actress nominee for her role in A Star Is Born, Gaga brought the Old Hollywood glamour in a white, feathered Dior Haute Couture gown from the Spring 2019 collection. The hair and makeup mirrored the elegance of the gown — she wore a rust-red lip and matching manicure with a polished platinum bun (she's back to blonde after going blue). The one detail that completed the whole ensemble: the teeny-tiny beauty mark just below her right eye.
The Dior dress and gold jewels screamed sophistication, but the cherry on top of her retro look was the small dot just under the lashline of Gaga's right eye. Loyal fans know that Gaga's beauty mark was not made by a dot of eyeliner — or any other makeup product for that matter — the mole is God-given. (Although it does seem like she exaggerated her natural beauty mark a bit for the SAG Awards red carpet.)
Gaga for @ladygaga ? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/MtQZRvihbW— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019
Another shock-and-awe element of her look: Gaga's previously pastel blue hair turned bright blonde. Celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspiras partnered with Joico and Ghd hot tools to craft the actress' freshly platinum hair into a Marilyn Monroe-esque updo, using the Joico Defy Damage shampoo and conditioner to maintain the color integrity and the Ghd blowdryer to create shiny, Hollywood waves.
From where we're sitting (rewatching Gaga's glamorous entrance over and over again), that tiny undereye mole — combined with the sexy, thigh-high slit and polished updo — took the A-list actress' whole look to the next level of stunning.
