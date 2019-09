To be more specific, we're talking about Ally's eyebrows. If you already saw the film, you know that the struggling singer with hidden potential has a set of eyebrows that support her almost as much as big brother Bobby (played by Sam Elliott) supports Jackson Maine. Although it's clear that the movie puts emphasis on her stick-thin drag arches (they appear in several different scenes), it's not quite as clear exactly why (we have a similar curiosity about Ally's nose, but that's another story). Turns out, Cooper fit as many Easter eggs as possible into his 2-hour directorial debut and, according to Vanity Fair , one of the biggest hidden gems is those eyebrows.