Bradley Cooper Reportedly Hasn’t “Spent Any Time” With Lady Gaga Since The Oscars

Bad news, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga stans: the pair haven’t really interacted since the Academy Awards, according to People.
The reason? Cooper reportedly wants to spend more time with his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, and their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.
“Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family. Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great,” an unnamed source told People.
“It seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family,” the source added.
Cooper and Gaga sparked romance rumors throughout their press tour for A Star Is Born, which culminated with their infamously sultry performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars in late February. Gaga shut down the rumors in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the next day, saying the sparks the audience thought they saw is actually just called acting, sweetie.
"Yes, people saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see! This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story," she said.
There is, of course, another reason why Cooper and Gaga haven’t been spotted together: promo for A Star Is Born is over. Playing up chemistry for the camera is a normal part of the publicity process, so, now that they’re no longer on the press circuit and are both busy with their own individual projects and lives, it’s natural that they might not be in as close contact as they were before.
In the months since the Oscars, Cooper has seemingly stayed under the radar, aside from getting photographed on dates with Shayk. Gaga is working on new music, has been (tenuously) romantically linked with Jeremy Renner, and will continue her Las Vegas “Enigma” residency in late May.
For now, this appears to be a bookend on the great Cooper-Gaga epic that never was. No matter what, we’ll always have “Shallow.”
