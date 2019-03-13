Lady Gaga Is Pregnant With Something But It Ain't A Baby

Now that Oscar season is over and Lady Gaga has taken home the golden statue she deserves, she's back to making music for us. We got official confirmation when the artist took to Twitter to address something totally different: pregnancy rumors.
A tabloid reported that Gaga was overheard at an Oscars after party telling people she's expecting a baby, and that she was avoiding alcohol for that reason. Gossip Cop had debunked that rumor, but our real-life Ally officially busted it on social media.
"Rumors I’m pregnant?" she tweeted. "Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6."
The singer's last solo album, Joanne, was released in 2016, so it's about time for some new music. What's more, fans think they might know what that new music will include, and are crossing their fingers it's a collaboration with another beloved artist.
Lady Gaga just followed Bloodpop and Rihanna on Instagram before the tweet of #LG6. Diplo and Boysnoize commented Bloodpop's post. Eli russell just posted Gaga's tweet. Bloodpop just followed Diplo on Insta. This is too much for me pic.twitter.com/wSWFE4H92z— Lady Gaga Alerts⭐ (@GagasAlerts) March 13, 2019
Gaga followed Rihanna on Instagram shortly before the tweet, suggesting that the two could have a song up their sleeves. After all, Rihanna did confirm that she has new music coming in 2019. Or maybe, they'll just recreate the A Star Is Born album with Gaga and Rihanna as the leads — execs, keep that in mind when it comes time to remake the film in another 30 years.
