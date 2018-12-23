The singer has confirmed, via the legally-binding (not really, but a fan can hope) method of an Instagram comment, that her long-awaited ninth album will be released next year.
On a post promoting Fenty Beauty’s new lipstick collection, a fan commented, “But when is the new album coming, Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?”
Rihanna replied, “2019.”
Rihanna hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016. The album was nominated for best urban contemporary album and best recording package Grammys and featured collaborations with Drake and SZA (but you already knew that).
That said, Rihanna has been busy since Anti, with or without recording a new album. In 2017, she was named Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year for her work with UNICEF and her own charity, the Believe Foundation, which provides support to critically ill children in Barbados. She also launched Fenty Beauty, a makeup line with cult favorite products and genius marketing, later that year. In 2018, she released the Savage x Fenty lingerie line and starred in Oceans 8 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Anne Hathaway. She also has several other projects set to be released in 2019, including Guava Bay, a movie she’s starring in alongside Donald Glover, Letitia Wright, and Nonzo Anozie.
Now, whether RiRi’s new album is to be released in January 2019 or, say, at 11:59 on December 31st, 2019 is anyone’s guess. But, no matter when it comes out, it is safe to say a year with new Rihanna music is a better year for us all.
