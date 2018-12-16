My standards were high, but Fenty delivered on the first try. When the felt tip glided across my lash line, a vibrant, jet-black stripe followed in one clean stroke. The fine-pointed marker also gave me the sharpest wing ever, without having to clean up with concealer. It felt slightly tacky as it dried, so I dusted on some setting powder to lock in the glossy formula. The result was a flawless, extra-sharp wing that could cut someone if they stared too closely — and it stayed vivid and jet black all day. Despite its longevity, the liner was surprisingly easy to remove, no lid-scrubbing or tugging required.