Rihanna's Biggest Fans Reflect On Fenty Beauty's Landmark Year

By the time the clock struck 9:30, Rihanna had said her hellos and goodbyes and feasted on some mini burgers and grilled cheeses along with the rest of the crowd. Between the guests, friendships were made and numbers were exchanged. Women were going up to one another and asking, "Which highlighter is that?" and, "What shade are you?" says Orange, "She created a community. You go out and you meet women who are immediately like, Oh, you're wearing Fenty? Let's be friends."