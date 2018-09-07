We Tried Fenty Beauty's Anniversary Collection — & Here's What It Looked Like On

It's been one year since Rihanna disrupted the beauty world with the launch of Fenty Beauty. In case you've been living under a rock, she started with a foundation range that includes a whopping 40 shades (!) and gave way to a movement towards more shade diversity that the internet now calls "the Fenty effect." Next came gorgeous eyeshadows, liners, and glitter highlighters that are anything but subtle — in the best way possible — and she hasn't slowed down since.
So, what better to celebrate one year of being a groundbreaking brand than with lots of glitter? For its anniversary, Fenty Beauty released the Diamond Anniversary Collection, which includes Diamond Milk, a pearl-finish version of its original lip gloss, and Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, a jelly-powder highlighter that has a 3D shimmering finish. "You can never have enough diamonds! This is the closest thing to bathing in it. The sparkle in this is just insane," Rihanna said in an official statement.
Of course, glitter can be intimidating (even if Rihanna says to bathe in it), so we put the shimmer to the test. Ahead, five staffers pack on the glitter and give their unfiltered opinions.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Anniversary Collection Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk, $18, and Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, $38, available at Sephora.