We Tried Fenty Beauty's New Highlighter On 5 Different Skin Tones

Anyone who loves Fenty Beauty knows that Rihanna is known for teasing its forthcoming releases, but just when you think you have her hints figured out, she throws us all a curveball. For example, the makeup mogul sneakily wore a limited-edition silver shade of her Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, called Diamond Ball-Out, to the 2018 Met Gala... over her entire body.
"She was like, 'I'm wearing silver, I want silver all over'," the brand's global makeup artist Hector Espinal tells Refinery29. At first glance it appears to be an unconventional shade for a highlighter, but Espinal assures us it packs a flattering punch. "We're all used to using the traditional Champagnes and golds, so having a silver shade really causes an impact. It's more of a statement," he says.
The shade's a standout, that's for sure, but there's another layer to the new product. Every cent of the profits of this shade will benefit The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), a non-profit founded by Rihanna in 2012 that works to support and fund education, health, and emergency response programs around the world.
With its meaningful mission and fan-favorite creamy formula, we knew it was an easy add-on to our highlighter collections, but would it really look good on everyone? To find out, we asked five R29 staffers to try the shade and report back their findings. Check out all their unfiltered reactions, ahead, and mark your calendars for August 1, the official release date for the CLF Edition highlighter on fentybeauty.com.