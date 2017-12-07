Rihanna's Coming Out With A Mysterious New Beauty Product

This year, Rihanna turned the beauty world upside down. The 40 shades of Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation raised the bar for the rest of the industry, and the red Stunna Lip Paint has proven to work on nearly everyone. RiRi found a way to make damn good makeup and make it inclusive.
And although the entire Fenty Galaxy holiday collection and lip paint have just hit Sephora, it seems as if Rihanna and her Fenty Beauty team are far from finished with creating killer new products. So what's next? Well, Rihanna may have just teased the answer on her Instagram story.
Nothing has been officially released by the brand, but judging from last night's sneak peek of a thin lipstick bullet with FB stamped in the center, there's something in the works. But the shade she teased is not another red or nude. Instead, it's an edgy shade of navy blue or black — and there are two words for our reaction: We want.
RiRi's cryptic sneak peek has created already some buzz across the beauty space. Could it be a lipstick that changes colors, like her Galaxy liquid eyeliners? Is it even a lipstick? When can we expect it in stores? Unfortunately, she didn't address any of these points in the Instagram story.
We've reached out to the brand for more information on the launch, and will keep you posted as soon as we hear back. In the meantime, rest assured that whatever is coming down the pipeline for Fenty Beauty will surely stay true to the brand's mission of inclusivity — and if there's anyone who knows the power of a good navy lipstick, it's Rihanna.
