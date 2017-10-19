The Fall Beauty Products You've Actually Never Seen Before

There's a scene in Back to the Future in which Doc holds up a gray blowdryer, bemused, and asks Marty, "A hair dryer? Don't they have towels in the future?" Then, as he throws it back into the suitcase, he grunts, "Don't tell me I'll actually use that." That was 1955. And, spoiler alert: He — and lots of other people — most certainly have used one between now and then.
Point is, it's hard to imagine what beauty will look like in the years, months, or even days to come, but you don't need a tricked-out DeLorean to help you find new innovations. Click ahead for upcoming breakthroughs that'll be at the forefront of the hair, skin-care, and fragrance categories — because if there's anything we can hope for these days, it's a bright future.