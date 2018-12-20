6 Pro Blowdryers That Are Worth The Extra Cash

It's common knowledge that many drugstore makeup and skin-care products are just as good — if not better — than their more expensive counterparts. But, there are still some items that you can't be cheap with, especially when it comes to your hair.
"Most of the drugstore blowdryers come with high heat and very little power, which means you're actually taking longer to dry your hair," hairstylist Kristen Keller once told us. "The longer you expose your hair to that kind of heat, the more damage you'll be doing. Think lots of frizz and breakage."
For the record: We're not saying that there aren't good budget dryers out there (check out some of our favorite ones here). However, the below picks tried by staffers and pros alike are all worth the extra coin. Find out why, ahead.
"I still haven't found a dryer that can match this one's quality in how it makes the hair look and feel." — Matt Fugate, celebrity stylist
"If you know anything about me, you know I'm a lover of innovation and new technology. The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is just that. The motor is much smaller, but still very powerful, so I can dry hair much faster without the strain on my wrist. Plus, the aesthetic is so gorgeous.” — Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist
"I dare you to not get your whole head dry in under 20 minutes with this dryer. Its long nozzle makes it easy to control for a rough dry or a full blowout look. It also always seems to make my hair so much shinier than it would be straight out of the shower and I love that even though I’m heat-styling my strands, the dryer never makes them look damaged." — Samantha Sasso, beauty writer
"I will sacrifice shoes and outfits to fit this blowdryer in my carryon when I travel. Nothing dries my thick, waist-length hair faster — and I rarely have to follow up with an iron for smoothness or shine. It has cut my drying time in half — which means more exploring, and less bathroom time, on vacation." — Cat Quinn, beauty director
“A blowdryer is as important to a hairdresser as [his or her] scissors. Invest in a great one, like the BaByliss Pro Volare V1 Dryer, because it really will dry hair faster, with less damage, and so that it looks smoother and shinier." — Nathaniel Hawkins, celebrity stylist
"After a sweaty workout, I need a blowdryer that gets super hot fast so I can dry my roots and be out of the door. This one gets the job done — plus it's cute!" — Aimee Simeon, beauty writer
