Wet Hairstyling Guide
Beauty
The Definitive Guide To Frizz-Free Hair All Summer
by
Megan Decker
More from Wet Hairstyling Guide
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Hollywood
Megan Decker
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Oscars
Megan Decker
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
6 Pro Blowdryers That Are Worth The Extra Cash
Khalea Underwood
Dec 20, 2018
Beauty
How To Choose The Right Oil For Your Hair Type
Even in a world full of dry shampoos and curl creams, oils are still the unsung heroes of any hair routine. Sure, they're necessary for shine and targeted
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
How To Cut Your Own Hair At Home Without Regretting It
DIY haircuts can be disastrous. Many of us have a horror story about a late-night, wine-fueled baby bang trim that quickly became a colossal hack job —
by
Roxie Jane Hunt
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Hair
7 Innovative New Hot Tools Just Dropped At Ulta Beauty
Hot tools — blowdryers, curling irons, straighteners, and the like — are seasonal in nature. Many of us stow our curling wands and dryers in the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 New Hair Products To Grab On Your Next Target Run
Greasy, overgrown roots, split ends everywhere, a cut that you just can't figure out how to style right — is there an end to this personal hell that is
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 5 Biggest Hair Trends Taking Over Paris Right Now
We know what you're thinking: Fashion Month is still going on? The fatigue might have set in now that New York has long wrapped and the fashion pack is
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Emmys
You might take one look at Mandy Moore's perfectly glossy waves, which hit that ideal sweet spot between messy and overdone, and think: Must be nice. We
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Cheap Makeup Buys To Add To Your Back To School Shopping List
Our childhood selves didn't know how good they had it when it came time for back-to-school shopping. It's all gel pens and monogrammed lunch boxes when
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Spray Hair Wax Is The New Texture Spray — & The Volume Is Next Level
You might have been in diapers in the '80s, but you can still thank the decade for the bushy brow and colorful eyeshadow trends you love today, as well as
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Hair Oils That Won't Make Your Hair
Look
Oily
It's a common misconception in beauty that oil and grease are one and the same. But the same way you'll hear people with acne-prone skin speak of finding
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Detanglers To Try Before You Reach For The Weed Whacker
Like filing your taxes or bringing bae home to meet your judgmental relatives, detangling your hair is one of those painful but necessary processes in
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The One Product I Use For Model-Off-Duty Waves
I've tried so many hairsprays, lipsticks, and foundations in my time as a beauty writer that things don't really surprise me anymore. I can pretty much
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The Coolest Summer Haircuts For Curly Hair
For the naturally curly set, summer is the time to shine. We get a break from damaging hot tools, warm weather makes wash-and-go styles so easy to
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Best Way To Air-Dry Your Hair, According To Your Texture
We don’t have to convince you that air-drying your hair is the ideal summer styling method. Less hot air blowing in your face and more sleep in the
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
You Won't Believe These Curly Hair Transformations
Think of all the nights you channel surfed only to land on a What Not To Wear rerun yet again, or all of the times you begged your babysitter to break out
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Is Shower Hair The New Bedhead?
The wet-hair look ruled the runways this past season, and we couldn't help but feel a little surge of pride. After all, we step out of the shower and run
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
The Raddest Hairstyles Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
The celebrity beauty looks that parade down the red carpet can be a bit of a bore. The same-old chignons and ponytails? Chic, of course. Textbook waves
by
Lexy Lebsack
Hair
No Time To Blowdry? You Need These 4 Wet-Hair Looks
There are mornings when you wake up late and can fix your hair with a blast of dry shampoo or a low ponytail. Easy. Done. But other mornings (you know the
by
Cat Quinn
Hair
5 Badass 'Dos For Wet Hair — & They're Easy, Too!
There's "beach hair" — artfully disheveled waves with lots of intentional texture — and then there's your hair when you're actually at the beach:
by
Gabrielle Korn
Chicago
Finally: A Hairstyle That Looks Even Better In The Rain
May flowers are on the rise — though, for the time being, April showers are ushering in a whole crop of bad hair days. But, here's a novel idea:
by
Melanie Chadwick
Hair
A Guide To Air-Drying Your Hair When It's Freezing Out
There's a lot we miss about the summer when it's frigid outside. Aside from the lower electric bills, days at the beach, and weekends spent wandering
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
You Don't Have To Be Beyoncé To Pull Off This Wet-Hair Look
Like top knots or mermaid waves, some hairstyles seem to almost exclusively belong to the long-hair set. The wet-hair trend is no different. Whether
by
Farah Prince
Youtube
You Don't Have To Be Beyoncé To Rock The Wet-Hair Look
The wet-look trend is a pretty polarizing topic here in Beauty Land, but the general consensus seems to be this: When it goes bad, it goes really
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Get Wet: 8 Products For The Ultimate Low-Maintenance Hairstyle
During the Fall 2013 shows, we spotted voluminous curls at Bottega Veneta, soft, low ponytails at Ralph Lauren, and comb-overs at Tracy Reese. But, the
by
Aja Mangum
