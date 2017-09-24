The One Product I Use For Model-Off-Duty Waves

I've tried so many hairsprays, lipsticks, and foundations in my time as a beauty writer that things don't really surprise me anymore. I can pretty much expect how a product will feel and look just by glancing at the ingredients, name, and packaging alone. Not to toot my own horn or anything, but nine times out of 10, I'm right. Then there are the times I'm very, very wrong...
Verb's Sea Texture Cream is one of those times. When I unscrewed the lid expecting another typical gritty hair paste, I was totally perplexed — and, to be honest, put off. As I scooped out the drippy formula with my fingers (I do think this would be better in a pump), I was fully expecting to hate it. In the palm of my hand, it felt like moisturizer. How is this going to make my hair look beachy? I thought.
Yet here I sit, two and a half months later, having only used this product to texturize my thick, straight hair since cracking it open that day. It's really unlike any texturizer I've used before. It's not just non-drying and weightless, but the thin formula manages to give me piecey texture, hold my waves, and leave my hair soft and touchable. And considering the fact that I'm vehemently opposed to being able to feel anything in my hair, this is a true testament to the product's glory. What can I say? I guess you really can't judge a book by its cover.
