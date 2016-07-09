No Time To Blowdry? You Need These 4 Wet-Hair Looks

Photographed by Christine Hahn.
There are mornings when you wake up late and can fix your hair with a blast of dry shampoo or a low ponytail. Easy. Done. But other mornings (you know the ones), you have no choice but to wash your hair — and don’t have time to blowdry or even air-dry it before work.

Well, go ahead and hop in the shower, because we’ve got you covered. Hairstylist Matt Fugate showed us how to turn soaking wet, just-turned-off-the-faucet hair into something that’s sleek, sharp, and elegant. You can style each look from home or the gym bathroom — minimal product required — and be out the door in five minutes flat.

Click ahead to find four looks that are a far cry from the I-slept-through-my-alarm messy bun. They’re so chic, in fact, your coworkers might wonder where you found the time.
Hair by Matt Fugate; Makeup by Carrie LaMarca; Artists by Timothy Priano; Styled by Courtney Raniszewksi at Apostrophe; Nails by Isadora Ruiz; Modeled by Bree / JAG Models; Photographed by Christine Hahn.

