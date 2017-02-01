The wet-hair look ruled the runways this past season, and we couldn't help but feel a little surge of pride. After all, we step out of the shower and run to work with wet hair all the time. Although our hairstyle isn't quite as intentional as the fashion favorite, it's easy enough to elevate the look with a few pro tips. “You can put your own spin on it and integrate [the look] into your particular lifestyle,” says Sebastian Professional hairstylist Sabrina Simeone. Here, she breaks down her runway-to-real-life version, dubbed “slick chick.”



To keep the appearance of wet hair all day long, Simeone suggests applying a quarter-sized amount of texturizing gel all over. “The key element here is saturation,” she says, so don't be afraid to really coat the hair. Next, section off your hair into two- to three-inch pieces. Working your way from ear to ear, twist and twirl your hair around your fingers, shaping each section into a twist that points toward the back of your head. (Simeone says to twist in the direction your hair tends to go naturally to work with your hair, rather than against it.)



