The wet-hair look ruled the runways this past season, and we couldn't help but feel a little surge of pride. After all, we step out of the shower and run to work with wet hair all the time. Although our hairstyle isn't quite as intentional as the fashion favorite, it's easy enough to elevate the look with a few pro tips. “You can put your own spin on it and integrate [the look] into your particular lifestyle,” says Sebastian Professional hairstylist Sabrina Simeone. Here, she breaks down her runway-to-real-life version, dubbed “slick chick.”
To keep the appearance of wet hair all day long, Simeone suggests applying a quarter-sized amount of texturizing gel all over. “The key element here is saturation,” she says, so don't be afraid to really coat the hair. Next, section off your hair into two- to three-inch pieces. Working your way from ear to ear, twist and twirl your hair around your fingers, shaping each section into a twist that points toward the back of your head. (Simeone says to twist in the direction your hair tends to go naturally to work with your hair, rather than against it.)
Then, add lift and volume by shaping the hair into a fauxhawk. You'll need smaller versions of styling clips to get the hair to stand up vertically. Place one clip at the back of each twisted section of hair to hold it in place. Once all the clips are secure, spray a strong hairspray, like Sebastian Professional Shaper Fierce Hairspray, liberally all over. Leave the clips in for half an hour, and let your hair dry naturally. Don’t have 30 minutes to spare? Use a diffuser attachment and your hairdryer to speed up the process. See? You've been a trendsetter all along.
Topshop Unique top, Baublebar earrings.
Okay, so you're up on all the latest hair trends. But, truth be told, they can be difficult to DIY if you don't have access to a professional 24/7. Don't let that deter you. In our new series, Hairstyle Files, we're bringing you expert tips straight from the pros at Sebastian Professional, so you can create bold, of-the-moment hairstyles in the comfort of your own home. With new looks added each month, return again and again to keep your hair game strong.
