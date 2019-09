Rihanna's Makeup Artist Swears By These Cheap Skin-Care Products

Ono then pats on Caudalie Moisturizing Toner t o tighten the appearance of pores and prep the skin before moving on to moisturizer. Ono hates formulas that leave a white cast or sit on top of the skin, creating what she calls the dreaded "slip and slide." Some of her favorites include the Dior Hydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Crème , the Kate Somerville Oil-Free Moisturizer , and — if the skin really needs some moisture — she'll splurge on the $150 Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask. Typically you dab the cream off with tissue after, but Ono prefers to leave it on the face and layer makeup on top. "By the end, [the skin] soaks it all up," she says.