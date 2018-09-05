Rihanna's Makeup Artist Swears By These Cheap Skin-Care Products

As a walking billboard for Fenty Beauty, Rihanna is known for having the makeup game on lock. But after seeing the entirely makeup-free selfies she's been posting on Instagram while on vacation, she's clearly on another level when it comes to skin care, too. Her complexion is smooth, radiant, and simply not fair — which is why we asked her personal makeup artist (and Fenty Beauty global ambassador), Priscilla Ono, how she gets that glow.
"If you have a good canvas, your makeup's always going to be bomb," Ono says. "My approach is to keep it as simple as possible."
While Ono couldn't speak to all the skin-care products Rihanna swears by on a daily basis, she did give us a rundown of the routine she uses on most of her famous clients — including RiRi.
Ono begins every client's session by exfoliating with Bioderma Micellar Water, which she pours onto a cotton round and sweeps across the face to lift off dirt and oil without stripping the skin. "Having dead skin or blackheads, that’s always going to show on camera," Ono says.
Then she addresses her biggest pet peeve: buildup around the nose. "I will always carry Bioré Pore Strips," Ono says. "Whether it's blackheads or just pore junk, it's glaring and you can always see it under makeup if it’s a photoshoot or red carpet."
Ono then pats on Caudalie Moisturizing Toner to tighten the appearance of pores and prep the skin before moving on to moisturizer. Ono hates formulas that leave a white cast or sit on top of the skin, creating what she calls the dreaded "slip and slide." Some of her favorites include the Dior Hydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Crème, the Kate Somerville Oil-Free Moisturizer, and — if the skin really needs some moisture — she'll splurge on the $150 Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask. Typically you dab the cream off with tissue after, but Ono prefers to leave it on the face and layer makeup on top. "By the end, [the skin] soaks it all up," she says.
Ono's also a fan of sheet masks, which is something Rihanna loves as well. "[Celebs] don't sleep and have so many jobs," Ono says. "My favorite are the Tatcha sheet masks, especially the Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask. There's one whole young coconut in each sheet mask — it's crazy. I like to use that on Rihanna."
And Ono always finishes any skin-care routine with a hydrating lip treatment. According to Ono, she always reaches for a product not advertised to help dry or chapped lips at all: Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb. "A lot of people don't know it actually has a crazy amount of shea butter and it’s healing on the lips," Ono says. "If you have chapped lips, then it actually heals it way faster than a Chapstick. I put it on [dry lips] while I'm doing their makeup, and the lips just soak it up.
Now excuse us while we put on a Tatcha mask and wait patiently until we look like Rihanna.
