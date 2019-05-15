White Eyeliner Is The Biggest Celebrity Makeup Trend Of 2019

We can all agree that eyeliner is not the easiest makeup product to apply, and it's likely to end up everywhere but your lashline. Luckily, there's a growing trend that won't result in dark circles under your eyes or smoky smudges in your crease: white eyeliner. Everyone — from Rihanna to Margot Robbie — is trying it, and it's a color that pops on many different skin tones.
When it comes to pulling off white liner, Fenty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono says to treat it like any other bright shade and keep the rest of your makeup minimal. "Remember it's a bright color, so it actually really stands out; sometimes less is more," Ono says. And, rather than building up the color, be sure to choose formulas that go on opaque with the first swipe. "You want to make sure you're applying a very thin amount [which] will look nice and smooth. Don't go too thick with it because you can actually see texture more," she says.
Get ready for plenty of celebrity white liner inspiration, plus tips for wearing it, ahead.