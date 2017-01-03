This Easy Makeup Trick Will Instantly Wake Up Tired Eyes

Newsflash: We can be lazy — like, really lazy. So when we hear of a makeup trick that will make us look wide-eyed and bushy-tailed with minimal effort, we take note.
In the video above, we demonstrate how to instantly brighten sleepy eyes with white eyeliner. Simply grab a white pencil (try this one) and trace the color along your lower waterline. This small move will help hide redness and distract from discoloration, making your eyes look whiter and more alive (even if you have a hangover and slept three hours).
Not feeling white? Nude eyeliner will do the trick, too, without looking as obvious. Once you're done, slick on a few coats of mascara, zip out the door, and grab yourself a cup of coffee.
Advertisement