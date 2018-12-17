"'Tis the season. Fa la la la la. Pick this shit up." That's just one of many one-liners in Fenty Beauty’s genius holiday gift guide featuring everyone's favorite H.B.I.C Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. New York from Flavor of Love, and we’re still trying to process the 9:52 minutes we just watched.
Rihanna's namesake brand teamed up with the I Love New York reality star to give us the holiday haul video we didn’t know we needed — but are happy as hell we got. And, now that we think about it, there was really no better person for the job. In the video, Pollard makes convincing, tear-inducing arguments for spending your hard-earned coin on Fenty Beauty this season, and — honestly — we're sold.
For the person on your list who is hustling hard but still trying to look flawless, Pollard recommends the brand's best-selling Pro Filt'r Foundation. "You're gonna look flawless. You're gonna be killing the 'gram. You're going to be doing your thang, earning your coin, if you pick up this foundation," she raves. Her hilarious commentary continues for the brand's holiday highlighter palette, which she insists even your uncle, aunts, and stepchildren will appreciate. "I don't care what end of the prism you fall on — if you're lighter tone or deeper tone — it works," she adds.
As far as stocking stuffers go, the H.B.I.C. urges grandmas everywhere to step away from the tampons. "We don't want tampons, we want Stunna Lip Paints," she says, while rocking Unveiled, the universal chocolate-brown shade. There's also a pick for your uncensored, potty-mouthed BFF — you know, the girl who always shows up uninvited to everything — and for your lazy friend who "takes bird baths in the sink." Yes, you read that right... New York has no filter. Pollard also notes that the pointy packaging could double as a weapon. Thanks for the tip, sis!
The video — which you need to watch for yourself — is honestly a gift within itself. Now, where is the petition we can sign to make these Pollard-hosted beauty tutorials a permanent thing?
