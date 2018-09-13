Rihanna Brought The Beauty Supply Store To Her Savage x Fenty Runway

It’s hard to expect anything less than perfection from Rihanna — especially during New York Fashion Week. And for her Savage x Fenty presentation this season, Rihanna brought the beauty supply store to the runway. All we have to say is... YES, SIS!
Unlike other shows, where multiple models sport the same look, Rihanna gave her longtime hairstylist Yusuf the power to “freestyle” for her lingerie presentation. With full autonomy over hair for the show, Yusuf and his team created custom looks tailored to each model and dancer. “We really went girl by girl to put unique touches on each person,” he tells Refinery29.
His creations were a beautiful case of budget meets runway. Tucked away backstage were two tables covered in goods from the beauty supply store: bundles of kanekalon braiding hair for bantu knots and ponytails, Afro puff attachments, wig caps, and lots of temporary color spray.
Most of the products were used to create the looks seen on the runway. Careful accents, such as flowers and slicked-down edges were added once the final styles were confirmed. “We don’t always want to go for too pretty or too edgy, so to keep things cool I like to mix and match eras and put on whimsical finishing touches,” he shares. The stylists also used Oribe products to create a variety of edgy styles, including the Hard Rock Gel to mold baby hairs. “When I wanna fuck things up a little, I always go for baby hairs," he says.
Ahead, see some of our favorite hair moments from the Savage x Fenty runway. Then, excuse us while we make a quick beauty supply run to practice some of these styles at home.