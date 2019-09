Rihanna Is Not Putting Up With Any Voting Nonsense On Her Instagram

It's Election Day, and Rihanna is not messing around. The superstar has been using her Instagram these past few weeks to encourage her fans to vote in the midterms – and with the day finally upon us, she's suffering no fools (or trolls) in the comments. Check out any given post from today and you'll see the "Work" singer giving doubters a pep talk and naysayers a dressing-down they'll never forget. Because when Rihanna comes for you, that's gonna stick with you for a lifetime.