The trailer was released during Glover’s Pharos festival in New Zealand, reports Stereogum. Not much is known about Guava Island, other than that it was filmed in Cuba. In the preview below, we can see Rihanna sauntering down a hallway wile Glover plays an acoustic guitar. “Practice makes perfect,” she says in her signature purring voice. Glover replies “I can do it when no one else is looking,” which we feel deeply in our soul.