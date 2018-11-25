Rihanna and Donald Glover aren’t just taking over our Spotify playlists and meme reaction gifs — they’re also looking to conquer our cinemas. That’s right, this duo can now add co-stars to their CV with their new movie, Guava Island. A sneak preview for the project has dropped, and we’re already adding this to our must-see film list for 2019.
The trailer was released during Glover’s Pharos festival in New Zealand, reports Stereogum. Not much is known about Guava Island, other than that it was filmed in Cuba. In the preview below, we can see Rihanna sauntering down a hallway wile Glover plays an acoustic guitar. “Practsce makes perfect,” she says in her signature purring voice. Glover replies “I can do it when no one else is looking,” which we feel deeply in our soul.
Advertisement
He hears a bell and realises he’s late for something, and we follow him through the streets of an island town. “We live in paradise, but none of us have time or means to actually live here,” says Glover in a voiceover. We then see a montage of tropical partying, Rihanna being her amazing self, and that acoustic guitar getting smashed to bits. Whatever the plot of this movie is, we’re very intrigued.
The Hiro Murai-directed flick stars Rih and Glover along with actress Letitia Wright (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther) and Nonso Anozie, who you may remember as Xaro Xhoan Daxos (Game of Thrones). Guava Island does not currently have a UK release date, but we’re assuming it will come it next year. Check out the trailer below.
Advertisement