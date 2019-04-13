How To Watch Guava Island If You Aren't At Coachella

The singer, actor, writer, comedian, and Coachella headliner announced he will host a premiere of his new film after his festival set as Childish Gambino this weekend. Guava Island is described as a “tropical thriller” starring Glover and Rihanna, where he plays a local musician determined to throw a music festival on the titular island. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime and available to all Prime members.
The movie got plenty of buzz ahead of its debut when Glover and Rihanna were photographed on location in Cuba last year, and the paparazzi shots briefly set the internet on fire. The film also boasts an all-star creative team: Black Panther star Letitia Wright also stars, Glover’s brother (and Atlanta writer) Stephen Glover penned the screenplay, and longtime collaborator Hiro Murai directed.
Guava Island is compact, clocking in at 55 minutes, but it’s packed with showcases of some of Glover’s newest songs. His Grammy-winning single “This Is America” makes an appearance in a choreographed sequence that calls back to the song’s music video, and he serenades Rihanna on the beach to “Summertime Magic” — the scene is both sweet and wistful, as he makes goofy faces at her and they dance together on a pier. He also showcases some new unreleased music: “Die With You,” “Time,” and “Saturday,” which fans will remember from his Saturday Night Live debut last May.
im going to be showing “Guava Island!” on saturday for free after my performance.— donald (@donaldglover) April 11, 2019
You can watch it here @ https://t.co/kJT2Rf8LF1
Guava Island is streaming online Saturday night. All three Coachella live feeds on YouTube will begin streaming Guava Island at 8 p.m. EST. Guava Island is also streaming for free on Amazon Prime until 9 p.m. EST on Saturday.
