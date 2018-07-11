A sticky, sweltering heat wave swept the nation over the past week, leaving many feeling irritated and downright gross. But that didn't stop millions of people from leaving their air-conditioned homes to participate in the viral "In My Feelings" challenge in 90-plus degree temps.
Inspired by comedian Shiggy, the trend encourages people to crank up Drake's song "In My Feelings" (hence, the name of the challenge), and perform a choreographed dance to the lyrics, "Keke, do you love me? / Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me."
It goes a little something like this:
Advertisement
If you're not as talented as the gorgeous Ciara, it might look a little more like this:
Sorry, James Harden, but that was just (hilariously) painful to watch. Anyway, the challenge, for some, is getting old.
Thankfully, like a much-needed bite of lime sorbet between courses during a French food tasting, Childish Gambino, otherwise professionally known as Donald Glover, came through with not one, but two, palate cleansers with his newly released songs, "Summertime Magic" and "Feels Like Summer," as part of his surprise "Summer Pack." Oozing with references to summer romances and long, lazy nights, these tracks are a far cry from his last hit, "This is America," in which he seemed to lament systemic racism and gun violence in the United States. While fans certainly loved the evocative hit and its music video, they weren't shy about sharing their feelings for the less political jams.
"i can't believe childish gambino INVENTED summer with his two new tracks," one Twitter user wrote. Another took things to the next level, writing, "Childish Gambino is saving lives today." Honestly, with all that's going on in the world right now, her statement might not be much of an exaggeration.
i can't believe childish gambino INVENTED summer with his two new tracks— ً (@ADRlANNE) July 11, 2018
*one second into this new Childish Gambino*— nathan zed (@NathanZed) July 11, 2018
*hears the steel drums*
me: yea this a classic
Sorry, Drake, but even Keke probably loves Childish Gambino's new summer hits more than the "In My Feelings" challenge.
Related Video:
Advertisement