Anne Hathaway Debuts Fire Engine Red Hair For New Role

If there’s one star who goes the extra mile for a role (and takes no shit), it’s Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winning method actress famously threw herself into harsh post-Revolutionary French life in Les Misérables and sang at the 2013 Oscars with “full-blown laryngitis.” And now, Vogue reports that she’s taking on a new look for another role: a bright red dye job, for her part in The Last Thing He Wanted, an adaptation of book by the same name by Joan Didion.
Hathaway is playing Elena McMahon, who is a Washington Post journalist. She is in the midst of reporting on the 1984 president election (in which Ronald Reagan was re-elected), when she becomes entangled in a seedy criminal underworld, filled with arms dealers, spies, and lots of intrigue. She’ll be starring alongside Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, and Rosie Perez. Given that (possible spoiler?) her character needs to wear disguises in order to do her very illegal things, the red hair could be a temporary change.
Either way, we’re in favor of Hathaway’s new fire engine locks, because it means that she’s doing what she does best: giving us an incredible performance by putting her all into her work. Elena McMahon may be a far cry from the very glamorous Daphne Kruger, but we’re excited to see how Hathaway takes on this new life of crime in this role. Meanwhile, we’d like to know which box of hair dye we can buy at the drugstore to get this color. Our brunette situation is feeling a little left of the party.
