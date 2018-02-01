Everything Coming To Netflix In February

When you're in the depths of winter, sometimes it feels like the only thing there is to look forward to is the new titles coming to Netflix. Luckily, every month the streaming service welcomes a brand new batch of both old favorites and never-before-seen originals that are sure to cure even the darkest of winter blues.
This February, like the rest of us, Netflix already has summer on the brain — or rather, the release of Ocean's 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. To get you geared up for the film's June 8 premiere, Netflix is bringing Ocean's Eleven through Thirteen to the website so you'll know the full story when it's time to queue up for the all-female spinoff at midnight (which, of course, you'll be doing).
But if action-thrillers aren't your jam, there are plenty of other options making their way online. All the American Pie films are landing February 1, as well as upbeat musical Ella Enchanted and romcom staple Meet The Parents.
Later, all the Netflix originals start dropping in, like the first seasons of Altered Carbon and Queer Eye, as well as David Letterman's new show, My Next Guess Needs No Introduction. By the end of the month, we'll have The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Bates Motel: Season 5, and season 1 of Everything Sucks! at our viewing disposal, which is more than enough to get us through the 28 days of slush, wind, and abandoned Valentine's Day candy that make up the month of February.
Ahead is every movie and TV show coming to Netflix next month!
Read These Stories Next: