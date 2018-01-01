Everything Coming To Netflix In January

When Netflix isn't busy being quippy on Twitter, the streaming site does the good work of making sure we get a whole new list of movies and television to watch. In the new year, as we refresh our own lives, the site introduces a whole new class of properties — this means new Netflix Original series, new documentaries, and a whole set of movies from yesteryear that you forgot about. This January will see the addition of every single Bring It On title. And, because one franchise isn't enough, Netflix will add almost every Batman movie, from Tim Burton's 1989 film to Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins (2005).
Netflix is being particularly generous with good movies in 2018. January will see a whole host of incredible movies on site. We're talking Shawshank Redemption. We're talking Apollo 13. We're talking How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
The new year will also bring new seasons of our favorite shows. Lovesick season 3 arrives January 1, and Grace and Frankie season 4 will arrive January 19. Not to mention, One Day at a Time, the delightful reboot starring Justina Machado, will debut its second season January 26. And, as per usual, Netflix will introduce yet another set of hourlong comedy specials throughout the month, including one from Katt Williams and another from the comedian Tom Segura.
With this announcement of its January arrivals, Netflix is also debuting a new feature: a hotline. This hotline is pegged to the movie Bright, which will arrive on the site December 22. Call the hotline, and you can hear from Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, who both appear in the film. (You can also ask for a nacho recipe, but you didn't hear that from me.) The number is 1-844-SEE-BRIGHT.
With that in mind, ahead, see all the movies and television coming to Netflix in January. Afterwards, you might want the help of a hotline.
