Netflix's Most Feminist Shows To Binge-Watch This Month

It's Women's History Month, and Captain Marvel is about to take over the big screen in Marvel's first female-led superhero film. Let those golden specks of empowerment make their way onto your computer screen, and follow them down corridors of Netflix entertainment. The streaming service is home to multitudes of binge-able TV shows that portray smart, brave, funny, flawed, and utterly relatable women. Of course, each of the shows on this list passes the Bechdel test with flying colors. Did ya even have to ask?
So, when you’re seeking a new batch of heroines to spend a few hours with, look no further. We've got your new favorite ladies.