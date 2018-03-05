Anne Hathaway Shared The Disastrous Details Behind Her 2013 Oscar Win

While Anne Hathaway isn't nominated for any Oscars this year, she took to Instagram to send her well-wishes to tonight's nominees — as well as shed some behind-the-scenes light of her 2013 win for Best Supporting Actress in Les Miserables.
Hathaway, who is set to star in the upcoming Ocean's 8 alongside powerhouses like Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, and Rihanna, posted a photo of herself accepting the Oscar in 2013 looking glowing, but in reality, the actress revealed things weren't that glamorous.
"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard," she captioned the post. "I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best."
Hathaway previously addressed the fact that she suddenly became the subject of public ridicule and general dislike (for reasons that still escape me) in an interview with Jezebel, saying "How the world feels about me has nothing to do with me. How other people treat me has nothing to do with me. But if anything that anybody said resonated with me as something I’d like to work on for myself, I took it in like that. And to that extent, I feel like I got to shortcut a lot of my growth. To that extent, even though I wouldn’t have chosen to go through it, I still found a way to be grateful to it."
"To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff," she ended her post.
Hathaway definitely got knocked down as a woman in Hollywood these past few years, but ahead the future looks bright. She's set to star in the Barbie movie come 2020, and will also star in The Hustle and Serenity in 2018.
