Anne Hathaway Shared The Disastrous Details Behind Her 2013 Oscar Win

I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best. To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff. Peace xx

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Mar 4, 2018 at 3:04pm PST