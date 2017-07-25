Anne Hathaway could be getting ready to bring Barbie's plastic dreamland to life in a live-action film from Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie, which was initially projected to hit theaters sometime in 2018, initially had cast comedian Amy Schumer to be its lead, but she pulled out in March due to scheduling conflicts.
"The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners," Schumer said along with the announcement. "I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."
With Schumer out, it's not clear if the Barbie plot will remain the same. The original story reportedly followed Barbie, a woman with dreams that went beyond looking like a supermodel every single day, who ventured out of Barbieland and into the real world. Once among the land of the non-plastics, she learned the value of being an individual with quirks, imperfections, and ambitions. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the concept had an Enchanted feel to it.
Hathaway, who's starred in mega-pictures like Les Miserables and The Dark Knight Rises, captured the hearts of tween girls everywhere with her 2001 hit The Princess Diaries, in which she played the role of the ugly-duckling-turned-gorgeous-swan. Though the movie was fun and charming, it also arguably sent the message that you can be as wacky and charismatic as you want so long as you've got the looks to back it up. That narrative, in my opinion, is ready to be retired.
Thankfully, it seems that Hathaway, too, has outgrown those storylines. In a 2016 interview with Refinery29, the actress opened up about the people she considers to be heroes.
"I really admire people who think for themselves, if they're living at the center of their life and they're really thinking," she said. Some of the women she looks up to include Meryl Streep, Patti Smith, and Jane Austen. With role models that amazing, maybe Barbie will be a super-feminist with a body-positive message, after all?
Watch the whole interview below.
