Amy Schumer Exits Barbie Film

In December of last year, it was announced that Schumer was in early talks to star in Sony’s Barbie film. According to, the premise of the film was a “fish out of water story reminiscent of films like Splash and Big." It was also noted that “Schumer’s Barbie gets kicked out (of Barbieland), basically because she’s not perfect enough, is a bit eccentric and doesn’t quite fit the mold. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection."