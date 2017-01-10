Amy Schumer Is Scheming For A Role On Stranger Things

Netflix continues to expand its reach by announcing a new comedy series with Amy Schumer. The 35-year-old comedian confirmed the news on her Instagram. She wrote, "have a new special coming to @netflix march 7th!#theleatherspecial." The special was filmed on November 5 in front of a Denver crowd. While this is great news for the Emmy-winning performer, she seems to have her sights set on something else at Netflix. In a Netflix statement announcing the news, she joked that now that she has a relationship with the streaming service, she'll finally get a role on Strangers Things. "Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special. Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two." Schumer is one of the few actresses who could pull off the role of an otherworldly monster and a real-life Barbie doll, all in one year.
