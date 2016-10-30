Halloween weekend is here, y'all! And while there are cocktails and copious sweet treats to enjoy — like a Halloween Frappuccino, hello there — this fall holiday is all about the costumes. Well, the costumes and sometimes the candy. Let's be real.
Thankfully celebrities, like a politically inclined, utterly unrecognizable Katy Perry and a '90s nostalgia-inducing Bette Midler, aren't waiting to get the costume party started. Oh no. Committed costume enthusiasts — like a sparkling Jenna Dewan Tatum, a goth Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and a masked Hailey Baldwin — kickstart our costume tally early with an assemblage of brilliant ensembles sure to inspire you to put your best costumed foot forward. (Heidi Klum, we're waiting for you with bated breath.)
Whether said costume is more last-minute than well-planned Pinterest #goals, couple conscious or solo superhero is, of course, entirely up to you. Whatever your Halloween style — fashion girl or Gilmore girl? — these celebs are sure to inspire.
39 of 68
Kate Hudson kicked off her annual Halloween celebration in Los Angeles with a celebratory Instagram captioned: "It’s time to party!"
40 of 68
Model Hailey Baldwin hides her beauty behind a bunny mask.
41 of 68
Clearly Paris Hilton got the memo regarding sexy Halloween costumes.
43 of 68
Marc Jacobs donned a muscle man/bikini ensemble to judge the costume contest at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween party.
45 of 68
"Happy Halloween from Siegfried & Roy," posted the unapologetic Nicole Richie. (Too soon? You be the judge.)
47 of 68
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga got into spooky character to host a Dead Dinner on Friday night.
50 of 68
Emma Roberts embraces Halloween makeup.
54 of 68
Abigail Breslin gives us her best Harley Quinn.
55 of 68
Kathy Griffin arrived to emcee Bette Midler's annual Hulaween party dressed as everyone's favorite social media app.
59 of 68
Do you recognize this major music star dressed as Hillary Clinton? Spoiler alert: It's the completely committed Katy Perry.
68 of 68
