Here's What Celebrities Wore To Celebrate Halloween In 2016

Sara Murphy, Ally Hickson
Photo: Via @ddlovato.
Halloween weekend is here, y'all! And while there are cocktails and copious sweet treats to enjoy — like a Halloween Frappuccino, hello there — this fall holiday is all about the costumes. Well, the costumes and sometimes the candy. Let's be real.

Thankfully celebrities, like a politically inclined, utterly unrecognizable Katy Perry and a '90s nostalgia-inducing Bette Midler, aren't waiting to get the costume party started. Oh no. Committed costume enthusiasts — like a sparkling Jenna Dewan Tatum, a goth Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and a masked Hailey Baldwin — kickstart our costume tally early with an assemblage of brilliant ensembles sure to inspire you to put your best costumed foot forward. (Heidi Klum, we're waiting for you with bated breath.)

Whether said costume is more last-minute than well-planned Pinterest #goals, couple conscious or solo superhero is, of course, entirely up to you. Whatever your Halloween style — fashion girl or Gilmore girl? — these celebs are sure to inspire.
Photo: Via @KellyRowland
Kelly Rowland turned to the '90s for her Dionne from Clueless costume.
Photo: Via @KourtneyKardash
Kourtney Kardashian went as a vampire bride.
Photo: Via @BellaThorne
Bella Thorne star donned a cheerleader costume while kissing her boyfriend, Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.
Photo: Via @NaomiWatts
Naomi Watts channeled an undead ballerina alongside her equally spooky kids.
Photo: Via @arielwinter.
Ariel Winter, you're a stunner...
Photo: Via @ArielWinter
...In both of your costumes. Winter wears her scarlet letter with pride while rocking this Easy A costume.
Photo: Via @IvankaTrump
Ivanka Trump's son took a break from trick-or-treating while in his Mickey Mouse costume.
Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images
Tiffani Thiessen went full-on flapper.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Ian Ziering and wife Erin Kristine Ludwig donned unicorn costumes.
Photo: Via @amyschumer.
Amy Schumer and her BF might be Stranger Things fans. Just a guess.
Photo: Via @nickjonas.
Demi and Nick or Dorothy and Scarecrow? You decide.
Photo: Via @jrodgers11.
Jordan Rodgers and Jojo Fletcher want to grow old together and they proved it with their Halloween costumes.
Photo: Via @marthastewart.
Martha Stewart started her evening as an undead nurse...
Photo: Via @marthastewart.
Then she transformed herself into Marilyn Monroe.
Photo: Via @rowanblanchard.
Rowan Blanchard came to slay as the ghost of Marie Antoinette.
Photo: Via @sofiarichie.
Yes, Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie are hitting up Halloween parties together. Simple Life 2.0 anyone?
Photo: Michael Stewart/Getty Images.
Model Martha Hunt turned herself into Scarface-era Michelle Pfeiffer.
Photo: Via @zoeisabellakravitz.
One of these things in Zoe Kravitz's picture is not like the other: Princess Peach, Luigi, or the Gucci ghost.
Photo: Via @ninadobrev.
Nina Dobrev as Ryan Lochte is the Halloween costume we didn't know we needed.
Photo: Via @khloekardashian.
Okay, Khloé Kardashian — post up!
Photo: Via @shaym.
According to Shay Mitchell, this is her version of a last minute, use-what-you-own costume.
Photo: Via @johnstamos.
John Stamos used the perfect hashtag for this photo: #ImWithAnotherBarb.
Photo: Via @elliegoulding.
Hello, sailor! Oh wait, is that you Ellie Goulding?
Photo: Via @victoriajustice.
Victoria Justice gives Beetlejuice a punk rocker upgrade.
Photo: Via @kirstendunst.
Elle Fanning was a fairy princess, which means she basically didn't wear a costume. (Look at that lovely highlighter glow!)
Photo: Via @milano_alyssa.
Alyssa Milano's family looks like the cutest group of Pokemon there ever was.
Photo: Via @lilyaldridge.
Lily Aldridge did Holly Golightly justice.
Photo: Via @jessicaszohr.
Jessica Szohr, Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse did two movies at once: Royal Tenenbaums and Dumb and Dumber.
Photo: Via @ddlovato.
Demi Lovato couldn't stop snapping her incredible Wizard of Oz costume.
Photo: Via @beamiller.
How dedicated was Bea Miller to her Wednesday Addams costume? She captioned this photo, "If I wanted to kill my husband, I'd do it, and I wouldn't get caught."
Photo: Via @ashleygreene.
Ashley Greene spent her Halloween with her BFFs as the Cat in the Hat.
Photo: Via @parisjackson.
Paris Jackson's Mermaid and Barnacle Boy are perfection!
Photo: Via @haileybaldwin.
Is Hailey Baldwin channeling Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame? Or nah?
Photo: Via @emrata.
Emily Ratajkowski living her Halloween life like it's golden.
Photo: Via @vanessahudgens.
Would you expect anything different from Vanessa Hudgens?
Photo: Via @sarasampaio.
Who says models can't be creepy too? Sara Sampaio gives us her best impression of Samara from The Ring.
Photo: Via @floydmayweather.
"If I'm going to be any superhero, I have to be the richest superhero." — exactly how you expect Floyd Mayweather to caption this photo.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Jenna Dewan Tatum is the sparkly unicorn of our dreams.
Photo: Via @katehudson.
Kate Hudson kicked off her annual Halloween celebration in Los Angeles with a celebratory Instagram captioned: "It’s time to party!"
Photo: Via @haileybaldwin.
Model Hailey Baldwin hides her beauty behind a bunny mask.
41 of 68
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images.
Clearly Paris Hilton got the memo regarding sexy Halloween costumes.
Photo: Via @elizabethbanks.
Elizabeth Banks channels Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace (syringe included) in a pre-party Insta with a friend dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things.
Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan.Getty Images.
Marc Jacobs donned a muscle man/bikini ensemble to judge the costume contest at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween party.
Photo: Via @ninadobrev.
The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev pays tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio's Academy Award-winning turn in The Revenant.
Photo: Via @nicolerichie.
"Happy Halloween from Siegfried & Roy," posted the unapologetic Nicole Richie. (Too soon? You be the judge.)
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images.
Lauren Conrad is your one-of-a-kind Halloween ballerina.
Photo: Via @kyliejenner.
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga got into spooky character to host a Dead Dinner on Friday night.
Photo: Via @kendalljenner.
Kendall Jenner opts for black lips and a literal shot as she kicks off Halloween weekend.
49 of 68
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Ryan Lochte lets out his inner Mad Hatter.
Photo: Via @emmaroberts.
Emma Roberts embraces Halloween makeup.
Photo: Via @mewins.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead captioned this shaggy pic "Halloween beginnings....," leading us to wonder: Will we get to see documentation of her Halloween ends?
Photo: Via @iamhalsey.
Halsey opts for an angelic look to kick off the first of many Halloween costumes.
Photo: Via @jacobtremblay.
Jacob Tremblay channels Marty McFly in Back to the Future at his school Halloween dance.
Photo: Via @abbienormal9.
Abigail Breslin gives us her best Harley Quinn.
Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
Kathy Griffin arrived to emcee Bette Midler's annual Hulaween party dressed as everyone's favorite social media app.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Jessica Alba teamed up with friend Kelly Sawyer for an Absolutely Fabulous version of Eddie and Patsy.
57 of 68
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann arrive at Kate Hudson's Halloween bash.
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
James Corden brings his inner astronaut to the party.
59 of 68
Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.
Do you recognize this major music star dressed as Hillary Clinton? Spoiler alert: It's the completely committed Katy Perry.
Photo: wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Kelsey Grammer brings it back to his Simpsons roots with this Sideshow Bob costume.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Mario Lopez goes back to the days of disco with a Saturday Night Fever-inspired costume.
Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images.
Zach Braff channels Top Gun, but the question is: Is he Goose or Maverick?
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images.
Cindy Crawford and family go punk rock.
64 of 68
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Model Joanna Krupa roles as the resident holiday fairy.
Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio gives the camera her best Jessica Rabbit.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Molly Sims wants to read your fortune.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui opts for less Entourage, more rock star.
