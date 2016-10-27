Stop Everything! Starbucks Has A Halloween Frappuccino

Halloween is less than a week away, and despite the fact that we still don't know what we're dressing up as, there's no better time to start getting into the holiday spirit. Starting today, Starbucks will be selling a limited-edition Halloween-themed Frappuccino. The Frappula Frappucino will be bloody fantastic — but you can only have it for four days, so drink up! (It'll be available through October 31.)
You may have seen the visually stunning drink before. The Frappula descended upon the Starbucks-loving masses last year for just a few short days. This year, we've got Frappula, part two.
A vision in frappy layers, the drink begins with a generous pour of mocha sauce at the bottom of the cup. That is followed by a dollop of whipped cream and white-chocolate-mocha Frappuccino. Strawberry puree tops it all off — that's the bloody part.
You may have seen the visually stunning drink before. The Frappula descended upon the Starbucks-loving masses last year for just a few short days. This year, we've got Frappula, part two.
A vision in frappy layers, the drink begins with a generous pour of mocha sauce at the bottom of the cup. That is followed by a dollop of whipped cream and white-chocolate-mocha Frappuccino. Strawberry puree tops it all off — that's the bloody part.
The drink will be available at participating stores for the next four days, so brandish your fangs and head on over. If Frappuccinos aren't your treats of choice, Starbucks is also selling mummy cake pops — wrap your head around that one.
Advertisement