As soon as we started thinking about all things Halloween this year, we immediately wanted to know if Starbucks was going to bring back the Franken Frappuccino. (Yes, even our coffee drinks need to be spookified for the occasion.)
While the Franken Frapp won't be making an official return this year (you can still request one with this recipe), Starbucks did have some equally exciting news for us. The coffee chain created a brand new scary-good blended beverage for Halloween this year: It's called The Frappula.
The cleverly named Frappuccino features a blended crème beverage base. (There's sadly no caffeine in there, but we bet it'd be just as good with a shot or two of espresso.) It starts with mocha sauce on the bottom, followed by a dollop of whipped cream. Raspberry syrup is then drizzled around the cup’s rim, white chocolate mocha Frappuccino is layered on top, and the whole thing is finished off with a spiral of whipped cream. It's basically a drinkable version of raspberry-chocolate candy, which sounds much more intriguing than the candy we'd buy for trick-or-treaters. Frappulas are available from October 28 through October 31.
Want more R29 Food?
6 Scary-Good Boozy Punches For Halloween
Would You Eat Halloween Candy If You Knew What Was In It?
This Is What Limited-Edition Oreo Flavors USED To Look Like
While the Franken Frapp won't be making an official return this year (you can still request one with this recipe), Starbucks did have some equally exciting news for us. The coffee chain created a brand new scary-good blended beverage for Halloween this year: It's called The Frappula.
The cleverly named Frappuccino features a blended crème beverage base. (There's sadly no caffeine in there, but we bet it'd be just as good with a shot or two of espresso.) It starts with mocha sauce on the bottom, followed by a dollop of whipped cream. Raspberry syrup is then drizzled around the cup’s rim, white chocolate mocha Frappuccino is layered on top, and the whole thing is finished off with a spiral of whipped cream. It's basically a drinkable version of raspberry-chocolate candy, which sounds much more intriguing than the candy we'd buy for trick-or-treaters. Frappulas are available from October 28 through October 31.
Want more R29 Food?
6 Scary-Good Boozy Punches For Halloween
Would You Eat Halloween Candy If You Knew What Was In It?
This Is What Limited-Edition Oreo Flavors USED To Look Like
Advertisement