A Visual History Of Every Single Oreo Flavor, Ever

Oreos are having a moment. Sure, the iconic cookies have a pretty permanent place in American culture (and our hearts) at this point. But with all the buzz around consistent rollouts of limited-edition flavors, the country's Oreo obsession seems to have taken on new (sugary) heights.
Our love for Oreos runs deep. Whether we're doing the twist-and-lick, classic dunking, or using the cookies to make even more decadent desserts, we can't seem to get enough of the simple packaged sweets. And we're definitely not alone there. Over the course of Oreo's 100-year history, there have been quite a few different takes on the classic sandwich cookie. To get a better understanding of the crazy evolution of the Oreo (just how did we end up with a Cinnamon Bun flavor?!), we rounded up every single flavor we could find. Ahead, check out the 50+ variations and see how many you've tried!
Our love for Oreos runs deep. Whether we're doing the twist-and-lick, classic dunking, or using the cookies to make even more decadent desserts, we can't seem to get enough of the simple packaged sweets. And we're definitely not alone there. Over the course of Oreo's 100-year history, there have been quite a few different takes on the classic sandwich cookie. To get a better understanding of the crazy evolution of the Oreo (just how did we end up with a Cinnamon Bun flavor?!), we rounded up every single flavor we could find. Ahead, check out the 50+ variations and see how many you've tried!