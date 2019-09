No worries if you said yes — Wonder Woman is absolutely a worthy Halloween costume . But she's far from the only superheroine who should make your list of All Hallow's Eve contenders. We've dug a little deeper than the usual suspects (though your go-to gals are certainly on the list, too). From Supergirl and She-Hulk to Black Widow and Wasp, there are plenty of badass chicks to for you to channel this year.