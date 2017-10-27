The best thing about couples' costumes is that you don't need to be in a relationship to rock them. All you need is yourself and another human — be it your nonsexual soul mate, BFF, current hookup, husband, wifey, or anyone else you care to stand next to. And what's more fun than impersonating a celebrity couple? It's creative, inexpensive, and current. (And the level of irony with which you present yourselves is completely up to you.)