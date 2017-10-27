The best thing about couples' costumes is that you don't need to be in a relationship to rock them. All you need is yourself and another human — be it your nonsexual soul mate, BFF, current hookup, husband, wifey, or anyone else you care to stand next to. And what's more fun than impersonating a celebrity couple? It's creative, inexpensive, and current. (And the level of irony with which you present yourselves is completely up to you.)
The best part? With all of Hollywood to choose from, your options are endless. Kim and Kanye, Jay and Bey, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the list goes on and on. We've scoured all of celebrity coupledom to come up with the most amazing high-profile duos to be for Halloween. Here are the famous lovebirds who would make for killer couples' costumes.
