Kristen Bell Made The Ultimate Mum Sacrifice For Her Halloween Costume

She may play a "bad mum" on screen, but in real life, Kristen Bell would do anything for her kids. Even if that means sacrificing the Halloween costume she really wanted to wear.
On Sunday, Bell shared a photo of her Elsa Halloween costume on Instagram, along with a hilarious caption. "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," she wrote on the post.
Presumably, Bell wanted to be Frozen's Anna, the character she voiced, and to have her daughter go as Elsa, who was voiced by Idina Menzel in the movie. It can't be easy knowing your child doesn't love the character you played — but it looks like Bell went with it anyway to keep her children happy.
This isn't the first time Bell has dressed up as Elsa recently, either. She played a sinister version of Elsa in her Veronica Mars costar Ryan Hansen's new YouTube Red series, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.
But as E! News points out, this isn't the first time Bell has talked about the fact her four-year-old daughter, Lincoln, doesn't love her Frozen character. Last week, the actress told USA Today that her family was "not an Anna family." During that interview, Bell also joked that her daughter was "two years too late" to dress up as Elsa, considering the fact that Frozen came out in 2013.
Still, don't expect to see photos of the two Elsas together on social media. Bell and her husband Dax Shepard subscribe to the No Kids policy when it comes to paparazzi photos, and they don't post photos of their kids online, either. So we'll just imagine a mini version of Bell's Elsa next to her, and she's probably a lot happier than Bell is in this photo.
