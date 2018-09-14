We're Obsessed With These DIY Halloween Treats

The fall food scene tends to be dominated by pumpkin spice and apple-picking. But let's not forget Halloween — a holiday that, at its caramel-apple core, is a celebration of free treats. In fact, it may just be the most important day of the year for chowing down on our sugar-filled favorites.
Maybe you've grown out of the trick-or-treating-for-freebies stage (if you haven't yet, respect). Or you're just not sold on buying bags of assorted candies for yourself at the nearest pharmacy. If so, we've got your Halloween adulting answer right here: DIY treats. And what better place to scout them out than from the boss of all DIY, Pinterest?
We've rounded up 11 of the most-pinned treats in honor of this year's spooky sugarfest. So go ahead and eat your heart out (mwahahaha).