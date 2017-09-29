The best princesses either have talking animals or poison apples. While these apples are (thankfully) poison-free, they definitely look the part. And since it seems unlikely you’ll be able to train Fluffy to talk by Halloween, they’re the next best thing to go with your fair-maiden costume. Sneak some Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Fun-Size Bars from your trick-or-treat stash, and whip ‘em up this October.
Poison Caramel Apples
Serves 5
Ingredients
5 large apples
5 caramel-apple sticks
8–9 Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Fun-Size Bars
2 tbsp heavy cream
3 drops black gel food coloring
5 drops red gel food coloring
1 1/2 (11-oz) bags soft caramels, unwrapped
Instructions
1. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Clean the apples and remove the stems. Carefully insert the caramel-apple sticks into the tops of the apples and set on the baking sheet.
3. De-chocolate the Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Fun-Size Bars by scraping carefully with a butter knife; discard (or eat!) the chocolate. In a food processor, blitz the Butterfingers until fully crushed. Place in a small bowl and set aside.
4. Add heavy cream, food coloring, and caramels to a saucepan on medium heat. Stir continually until fully combined, about 5–7 minutes.
5. Immediately dip an apple into the caramel. Holding the apple by the stick, turn until the apple is fully coated, and let any excess drip off.
6. Dip the caramel apple into the crushed Butterfingers at an angle. Place the apple back onto the baking sheet to let the caramel harden. Repeat with the remaining apples.
7. Let apples harden completely on the parchment paper, then chill in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.
