This Gilmore Girls Costume Is So, So Good

Jessica Chou
Sure the Gilmore Girls revival may have been a bit lackluster, but hey, fall is here, which means it's prime time for a little Netflix & chill session re-watching all seven original seasons of Gilmore Girls and dressing up as Rory for Halloween.
The fresh-faced bookworm was the queen of low-key prep style, and no matter how late she studied and little she slept, she always woke up without a single breakout. Impossible.
Yes, we know it's a TV show, but one can dream. If you really want to stand out on the night when everyone goes OTT with their makeup, take a cue from Rory and perfect the no-makeup makeup look. Follow along as Refinery29 staffer Nicola transforms herself into everyone's favorite Yale student.
First, pat on some BB cream for light coverage and a little glow (we used Maybelline's Dream Fresh BB 8-in-1 Beauty Balm). Then, dab a pink stain on your lips for a flush of natural-looking color (we used Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Lip Stain). Lightly fill in your brows, swipe on a coat of mascara, and top off your look with a neat, ultimate-preppy headband.
All that's left is your outfit. Throw on a blue collared shirt, tuck it into a plaid skirt, and if you have a giant yellow backpack, we salute you. Now, go out and find your Dean, or Jess, or Logan, or Paris, or Lane...
For more 2000s beauty costumes, check out our That's So Raven tutorial and our OC look.
