This Gilmore Girls Costume Is So, So Good

Sure the Gilmore Girls revival may have been a bit lacklustre, but hey, autumn is here, which means it's prime time for a little Netflix & chill session re-watching all seven original seasons of Gilmore Girls and dressing up as Rory for Halloween.
The fresh-faced bookworm was the queen of low-key prep style, and no matter how late she studied and little she slept, she always woke up without a single breakout. Impossible.
Yes, we know it's a TV show, but one can dream. If you really want to stand out on the night when everyone goes OTT with their makeup, take a cue from Rory and perfect the no-makeup makeup look. Follow along as Refinery29 staffer Nicola transforms herself into everyone's favourite Yale student.
First, pat on some BB cream for light coverage and a little glow (we used Maybelline's Dream Fresh BB 8-in-1 Beauty Balm). Then, dab a pink stain on your lips for a flush of natural-looking color (we used Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Lip Stain). Lightly fill in your brows, swipe on a coat of mascara, and top off your look with a neat, ultimate-preppy headband.
All that's left is your outfit. Throw on a blue collared shirt, tuck it into a plaid skirt, and if you have a giant yellow backpack, we salute you. Now, go out and find your Dean, or Jess, or Logan, or Paris, or Lane...
