Back in the day, Marissa Cooper on The O.C. was the epitome of California girl angst. She had the beachy waves, the flushed cheeks, and the big doe-eyes — just ready to burst into tears at any moment (as they so often did).
If you were one of the fans who rushed home from track practice on Thursday nights to catch the latest episode, this Marissa Cooper transformation is the perfect throwback Halloween costume for you.
First, dig through your closet for an Abercrombie denim mini and a cardigan, then follow along as we recreate her iconic beauty look in the video below — using items you already have in your makeup bag.
Step one: Start with a subtle cat-eye (we used Maybelline's Eye Studio Lasting Drama gel pencil). Smudge it into your waterline and finish with a coat or two of mascara — waterproof, obviously.
Next, swirl a peach blush or bronzer on your cheekbones for a flush of color and that just-off-the-beach glow. Dab on 100 layers of pink gloss; if you can't see your reflection in it, you're doing the 2000s wrong.
As for the hair, pull a chunk of it from the hairline and secure it into a pouf with bobby pins. Then, liberally spritz on sea salt spray (we used OGX Sea Mineral Moisture Shimmering spray), scrunching and twisting your strands as you see fit. You might need a curling wand to help you get her natural wavy texture.
Toss all your products into a small shoulder bag (you know you lusted after that Dior saddle bag way back when), then go slouch on a boardwalk and break some hearts.
