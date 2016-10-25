Step one: Start with a subtle cat-eye (we used Maybelline's Eye Studio Lasting Drama gel pencil). Smudge it into your waterline and finish with a coat or two of mascara — waterproof, obviously.



Next, swirl a peach blush or bronzer on your cheekbones for a flush of color and that just-off-the-beach glow. Dab on 100 layers of pink gloss; if you can't see your reflection in it, you're doing the 2000s wrong.



As for the hair, pull a chunk of it from the hairline and secure it into a pouf with bobby pins. Then, liberally spritz on sea salt spray (we used OGX Sea Mineral Moisture Shimmering spray), scrunching and twisting your strands as you see fit. You might need a curling wand to help you get her natural wavy texture.



Toss all your products into a small shoulder bag (you know you lusted after that Dior saddle bag way back when), then go slouch on a boardwalk and break some hearts.

