Not everyone wants to go hardcore for Halloween, much less spend an arm and a leg buying costumes, wigs, and a whole new slew of makeup for the occasion. But just because you're not looking to go all out doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit.
So instead of throwing down a bunch of cash you don't have, we suggest you get a lil creative with your Halloween makeup this year and repurpose a few of your favorite products. We think you'll be shocked at how many Halloween-centric beauty looks you can create with what's already in your makeup bag. Click ahead if you're ready to get spooky with it.
