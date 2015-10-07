How Instagram Can Help You Ace Your Halloween Beauty Look

The beauty world is waiting for All Hallows' Eve with jittery anticipation, and we're already seeing an onslaught of out-of-the-box inspiration across the interwebs. This year, Instagrammers are at the helm of it all, posting pictures, videos, and detailed tutorials leading up to the big day. If you're still stuck and can't quite decide what your costume will be, we suggest you go ahead and start scrolling.
But — with over 70,000 posts hashtagged "halloween2015" (#halloween has over 23 million) — we realize that's a bit of an undertaking. So we decided to help you refine your search. Ahead, find our tips for discovering the best Halloween content on the app — as well as our favorite users to follow. Who knows? Your dream costume might be a double-tap away.
But — with over 70,000 posts hashtagged "halloween2015" (#halloween has over 23 million) — we realize that's a bit of an undertaking. So we decided to help you refine your search. Ahead, find our tips for discovering the best Halloween content on the app — as well as our favorite users to follow. Who knows? Your dream costume might be a double-tap away.